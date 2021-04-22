Club América: Santiago Solari prepares the debut of two homegrown players

The arrival of Santiago Solari to Club América brought with it a new opportunity for the Aguilas homegrown players who dream of having a chance with the first team, following as an example the case of Santiago Naveda, the azulcrema midfielder who has been taken into account by the Argentine in all the Clausura 2021 matches.

After the success story of Naveda, the Azulcremas homegrown players hope that sooner or later they will receive a call with the first team and under that tone, midfielders Marcos Montiel and Luis Gutiérrez have been delighted with Solari’s invitation to train with him. first team.

For the match against Toluca, América will have Jesús López dismissed due to a fracture, in addition to the fact that Sebastián Córdova has not yet been confirmed to return to the starting eleven of the Eagles, so Solari has given himself the opportunity to closely follow Montiel and Gutiérrez, who are standing out for their time with the Sub 20 team of the creams.

Gutiérrez comes from scoring four goals in his last match in the Clausura 2021, because against Cruz Azul he did what he wanted with the goalkeeper of the cement producers, Sebastián Jurado.

Luis Gutiérrez Grimm has played 11 games in this tournament, 7 of them as a starter, registering 10 annotations. It should be noted that in this contest he already registers 2 games with 4 goals.

The case of Marcos Montiel is different, because the Aguilas youth squad has not yet registered annotations in this tournament, in which he has participated in 11 games, 8 of them since the beginning.

