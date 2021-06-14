Club América: Santiago Solari or Baños, who signs the reinforcements in El Nido?

The name of Santiago Banos has rumbled on social networks in recent weeks and not exactly with good comments, because since the elimination of Club América in the last Liguilla and the few reinforcements announced in this transfer market, the azulcremas sports director has been in the eye of the hurricane by the names that are shuffled to reach the Nest.

With Miguel Layún and Fernando Madrigal announced officially, in addition to the rumor of the possible signing of Gibrán Lajud, Santiago Baños He has been beaten by the Americanist fans, who suppose that the sports director would be imposing the reinforcements on the Argentine coach, Santiago Solari.

The fans of America assumed that the Argentine was not having interference in the hiring of footballers in this transfer market, a situation that seems to be wrong, since the recently signed full-back, Miguel Layún, revealed how his arrival took place.

Two reinforcements have arrived at Club América, of which we can say they were not requested by Santiago Solari, more in the case of Madrigal.

Two reinforcements have arrived at Club América, of which we can say they were not requested by Santiago Solari, more in the case of Madrigal.

In an interview with the newspaper Récord, Layún confessed that he was the one who sought his transfer to Club América, since he had the pending debt of returning to the Nest still with a good football level to contribute in the search for a new title in the Azulcrema institution.

In his statements, Layún assured that it was through Santiago Baños with whom he began to gestate his return to Club América, although he made it very clear that his signing was consulted with the technical director Santiago Solari, who approved his arrival in Coapa.

“I told my representative that for me América was very special and that he could explore the possibility of returning to América, in the end the first contact was with Baños, but Baños greatly respects Solari’s opinion and consulted with him to see if he agreed that I was part of the campus.

Layún commented that, once his arrival was approved by Santiago Solari, his agent and the board of América began to negotiate his salary, which was not affordable for the azulcremas at first, for which he agreed to lower his economic claims, because his desire to return to the Nest was not due to an economic issue.

