Club América: Santiago Solari “minimizes” the Eagles’ winning streak

After taking the victory against the UANL Tigers, Santiago Solari, Águilas del América coach revealed that the key to getting the game out against those led by Ricardo FerrettiIt was the intensity with which it was played from the beginning of the match.

“We are very happy, we have chained victories in a tournament where it is difficult to win any game and we came to visit the field of a team that only a month and a half ago was playing the Club World Cup Final, those are major words,” he declared conference.

Also read: Chivas: Vucetich throws a dart at José Juan Macías after losing to Cruz Azul

The strategist assured that he does not worry about a mark of consecutive wins, he only thinks about staying in shape and getting results and for now he has his mind on the next match of the league. Concacaf Champions League before Olympia.

“We are not thinking about the numbers, we are thinking about reaching objectives and for that we must take into account the long, medium and short term objectives, and the short term is tomorrow. We should be happy because we won a tough game, but we have to focus on the next game that will not be easy, we have a tie against Olimpia and we have to be just as vigilant as we were today, “he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content