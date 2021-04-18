Club América: Santiago Solari justifies the draw against Cruz Azul

After the tie in the Classic Young between the Eagles of America and Blue Cross, Santiago Solari He assured that he had opportunities to win, however, the wear experienced in recent weeks influenced the result, as those from Coapa looked exhausted in the final stretch of the match.

“We had a moment in the game that was ours where we had and we were able to define it by game, by control of the game, by dominance, by Roger Martínez’s play and by Lainez’s play, which seems to me there was the second goal and there was the game and then we had many other of them that had to come and we in transition could hurt them and cut repeated fouls so that we had those chances of scoring, in the second half. It is true that after the penalty there was obviously a change of energy in the game. The last 15, 20 minutes we paid for the effort of the last five games, “he declared at a press conference.

The protagonists of the Young Classic are the leaders of the General Table of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX, however, Solari assures that nothing is written, since the Liguilla is a different tournament.

Santiago Solari: “Fidalgo played a great game and it is not the first. I don’t like to talk about individualities because the team did a good job. It has been a great effort in general. Fidalgo’s work to stand out but not above the others. ” pic.twitter.com/KnnWgFRIuT – Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) April 18, 2021

“I do not know, in another league we would surely be fighting for first place, but this League is special, it is different, I know it, I have had to play it and now I have to train and there is a format in which there are Quarterfinals, a Semifinal and a Final. And we have seen everything for many years. It is a League that forces you to be regular and then also forces you to play another tournament apart, which is the defining League and this is the particularity of this League, anything can happen ”, he commented.

In the second half, the de la Noria found the score of the tie, after a controversial play by a hand of Mauro Lainez, something in which the Argentine coach avoided polemicizing.

“The prison is technical issues, you can calmly judge and discuss that, I would prefer not to get in there, it is easy to judge and discuss it, it has images and it has the regulations. I prefer not to talk about that ”, he concluded.

