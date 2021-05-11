Club América: Santiago Solari is recognized by Javier Aguirre, DT of Rayados

With several records broken in his first semester in the Liga MX in the Clausura 2021, the technician of the Club America, Santiago Solari, was praised by his colleague from Rayados de Monterrey, Javier Aguirre, who assured that the Argentine has one of the teams that are serious candidates to win the title of champion in this Liguilla.

Aguirre recalled his stage in The Spanish League when he had to face him as coach of the Real Madrid, in addition to his stage as a player, highlighting the football education he has had through the legacy of his family, remembering the style of his father and uncle, also coaches who led in Liga MX.

“Santiago I faced him as a coach and he in Madrid, and an extraordinary player, from an extraordinary family, his father and uncle I think that sometime I had to face them and it is a family that has drunk football from the moment they are born.

“He has very good concepts, very good bases, he is also a perfect profile for a coach, prepared, a person with whom you can talk about football. He has a lot of experience, it is a luxury to have him here and his America has pleasantly surprised me, he he found it early and has an America aspiring to the title, “commented Vasco.

Regarding Rayados’ participation in the Liguilla, he assured that he was very motivated to return to the MX League as champion, reiterating the commitment that he and his players have with the institution of Monterrey.

“I am highly motivated, full, full, with great enthusiasm and in three weeks we have to lift the title of course it is a commitment that we have here, I did not come to anything other than compete, justify the salary and continue working. I always try to improve, do something else and that’s what we’re working on. My team excites me, “he said.

