Club América: Santiago Solari is enraged by the terrible injury of Chucho López

The Eagles of America have suffered a costly defeat against him Olympia, after suffering the terrible loss of midfielder Antonio ‘Chucho’ López, in the second leg in the round of the Eighth Finals in the Concacaf Champions League.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Santiago Solari harshly exploded against the Concachampions for the serious injury suffered by the Guatemalan midfielder in the duel.

Read also: Concachampions: Club América confirms “Chucho” López’s fracture in the duel against Olimpia

“There are fatalities and events because this is football, but there are things that must be done to protect the physical integrity and health of the players. Today Chucho López is in the hospital and they are operating on him. That makes me angry,” he said.

Santiago Solari upset with the arbitration. “Today we have a player with a very strong contusion (Naveda). One who had to be replaced by a blow to the hip (Córdova), a player who is at the neurologist (Benedetti) and another who is in surgery, who It’s Chucho. pic.twitter.com/sPItksOPnK – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) April 15, 2021

In addition to the midfielder Antonio ‘Chucho’ López, the Águilas del América suffered the losses of the midfielders Sebastian Cordova, Nicolas Benedetti Y Santiago Naveda Facing the Classic Young of the MX League before the Cruz Azul Machine.

The Eagles of America will face the Portland Timbers in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League, in search of a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Read also: Concachampions: The words of Fernando Navarro after the elimination of Club León against Toronto FC