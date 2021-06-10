Club América: Santiago Solari is already thinking about returning to Europe and Real Madrid

With just six months in the nest of Club América of Liga MX, the Argentine technical director, Santiago Solari, He already has in mind his return to football in Europe in the near future, as he confessed in an interview he gave for the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport, where he spoke of the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

Solari made it clear that he still has two years left on his contract with Club América, which he wishes to fulfill, but in his mind is returning to direct in Europe once he fulfills his commitment to the Eagles, placing Real Madrid and Inter in Milan as its main objectives.

“I still have two years left on my contract, then I would like to return to Europe. Madrid is my home, and I spent 3 wonderful years at Inter, a club that awakens passionate memories in me: we laid the foundations for a wonderful cycle that culminated in the The family that Moratti has built with love Now a new title has arrived, the first in Italy from a foreign property, it means that a good job has been done.

Growth must continue in Europe. I personally dream of Italy: a unique country for culture, training and football. I learned to appreciate the peculiarity of Italian football and I would like to experience it on the bench. It is a growth process that I consider fundamental. “

On the return of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, Solari welcomes the return of the Italian, whom he put as one of the darlings of Real Madrid, as he was the one who gave them the coveted tenth after twelve years of drought in the Champions League .

“Carlo Ancelotti is at the heart of all Madrid fans, he is part of our history. With him came the coveted Décima after 12 years of waiting, a triumph that marked the beginning of a winning cycle of 4 cups in 5 years, the second great historical stage after 5 consecutive Champions Cups of the 1950s. His return did not surprise me, on the contrary: as a Madrid player it seemed like a very natural and logical choice “.

