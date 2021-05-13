Club América: Santiago Solari hopes to have Sebastián Córdova vs Club Pachuca

The Eagles of America continue to focus on fine-tuning the details to face the first leg in the quarterfinal round, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor against Tuzos del Pachuca.

In a press videoconference at the Coapa facilities, the coach Santiago Solari He confessed that he is still attentive to the evolution of the recovery of midfielder Sebastián Córdova and hopes to be able to count on his presence.

“Cordova will be valued today and we hope to have him tomorrow, but it all depends on today’s training,” he said.

In addition, the Argentine strategist affirmed that the squad is physically and mentally prepared to face the new challenge of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, without thinking about the moment that his rival lives.

“We feel prepared, proud with the consistency in the first stage of the tournament, we have great expectations for the second stage, we are prepared for the function,” he declared.

The Águilas del América will seek to take an important advantage when they visit the Hidalgo stadium to face the Tuzos del Pachuca, in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX.