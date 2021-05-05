Club América: Santiago Solari has already requested two reinforcements for the Apertura 2021

With Club América installed in the Liga MX Clausura 2021 League and fighting his pass at Concachampions semifinals, the Argentine strategist of the Aguilas, Santiago Solari, is already planning the formation of its squad for the tournament of Opening 2021 which will start in mid-July or early August.

According to information revealed by the TUDN journalist, Rub Sainz, Solari has already met with the board of the America club to communicate the areas where needs reinforcements for the next season.

“Regarding the assembly of the Aguilas del América squad for the next tournament, Solari already told the board that it is a priority to strengthen the defense. He asked them for a central defender and a right back.”

Although names were not revealed, the positions of right back and a central defender will bring internal competition and could generate the departure of Argentine Emanuel Aguilera, remembering that he ends the contract next December and has been mentioned as one of the possible transferable to reduce the amount of foreign players for the next season, where the return of Nico Castillo is contemplated.

In the aforementioned positions, América has Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres and Emanuel Aguilar, the three Unformed in Mexico; in addition to the Mexicans Jordan Silva and Ramón Juárez, the latter with a fracture.

On the right side it only has two elements that fulfill this function naturally; the selected Jorge Sánchez and his substitute, Bryan Colula.

Of the mentioned players, Jordan Silva ends his loan this summer, in addition to Ramón Juárez ending his contract also in June; Bruno Valdez has a contract until 2023 and Sebastián Cáceres ends his contract in 2024.

