Club América: Santiago Solari has already found the ‘substitute’ for Jorge Sánchez

The Eagles of America could be left without a right back for the 2021-22 season, since Jorge Sánchez’s continuity in Coapa, so Santiago Solari is already thinking about another side in case the former Santos Laguna leaves.

Thus, although Jorge Sánchez stays, Solari already thinks of the youthful Emilio Lara as an option for the right wing and according to Brian Frías, Solari could debut him in the Apertura 2021.

“A very reliable source tells me that Emilio Lara will already be more contemplated by Santiago Solari, so there are chances that we can see him debut in the next tournament.” Wrote the source.

Emilio Lara, a 19-year-old right-back, played the Clausura 2021 as a central defender, however, his natural position is as a right-back, so Solari would seek to give Jorge Sánchez more competition.

For his part, Sánchez could go to Tigres with Miguel Herrera and in America they would not stop him as long as the offer is good.

