Club América: Santiago Solari goes for Miguel Herrera’s mark against Toluca

The Eagles of Club América visit this Day 16 of Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League to the Red Devils of Toluca, in a meeting where Santiago Solari goes for a new brand of Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera.

For this duel, the Eagles of the Argentine technical director arrive with 35 points after 15 dates, just two units from the 37 points that he achieved “El Piojo” Herrera with the blue cream set on it Opening Tournament 2013.

On that occasion, the Eagles classified the Liguilla as general leaders and managed to reach the final, where they fell to the Esmeraldas del León.

Santiago Solari will still have two matches to try to overcome this mark of Miguel Herrera with América, because if he does not get the victory against Toluca, he still has the match of Day 17 against the UNAM Pumas.

The Eagles come to this meeting as second place in the general table, already with their direct pass to the 2021 Clausura League, while the Red Devils of Toluca want to consolidate their place in the playoffs.

