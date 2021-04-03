Club América: Santiago Solari goes for a historic mark at the Azteca Stadium

Santiago Solari, technician of Club América, goes by historical mark in short tournaments, because the Eagles are a few games away from achieving their best season at home at the Azteca Stadium and from beating Necaxa and Cruz Azul, they would manage to finish the tournament undefeated.

America has 6 games at home and in all of them they have taken the 3 points, so that, if they win the two remaining duels, America would break that historical mark.

Under the command of Miguel Herrera, in the Apertura 2013, América achieved 7 wins at the Azteca Stadium, a streak that the Eagles had already achieved 3 times.

However, Solari is two games away from breaking that record and finishing the season with the Eagles with all 8 games played at home victoriously.

América faces Necaxa this Saturday on matchday 13, while on matchday 15 they will host Cruz Azul in the last match at Estadio Azteca.

