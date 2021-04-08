Club América: Santiago Solari finished happy for his tenth win at El Nido

The Eagles of Club América took an important victory on the complicated field of Olimpia de Honduras in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League, ending an undefeated streak of the hairy against Aztec teams playing at home in the Tegucigalpa National Stadium.

After the victory, the Águilas coach was satisfied with the performance of his pupils, ensuring that it is not easy to win victories on courts as difficult as those in Central America, recognizing the level of his rivals, who always tend to go far in this continental competition.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

“We try to compete, we work with humility to face each game, we do not believe we are worse or superior than anyone. We have competed well, the away field is always complicated and in particular in Concachampions, against Olimpia, it is a difficult opponent and it cost us the game “.

Regarding the authors of the goals by Club América, Santiago Solari assured that he was very happy with Federico Viñas and Sergio Díaz; two of the footballers with the fewest minutes in Liga MX; have been able to be present on the scoreboard,

“It makes me very happy that Fede and Díaz have scored, we are happy with the victory of a very difficult court,” said Solari.

To close, Santigo Solari recognized the work of the Argentine coach, Pedro Troglio, a former footballer who has a great career as a coach, so they already knew that the match against Olimpia would be very difficult.

“I respect Pedro Troglio a lot. A former player with great experience, Intercontinental Champion. Great coach. He has a long career. We had seen and we knew that it was going to be very hard. I want to congratulate the players for what they have done on a very difficult field. “

Also read: Club América: Federico Viñas ‘reconciles’ with Santiago Solari at Concachampions

Santiago Solari: “We try to play each game doing our best. They are very great efforts of the players. To think about everything as we move forward. It is very difficult to sustain and we are going to put all of them” pic.twitter.com/ajcG3OTMgW – Pulso Sports ES (@SportsPulsoES) April 8, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: