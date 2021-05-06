Club América: Santiago Solari excites the fans with a message for the Liguilla

The Eagles of America got their pass to the Semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League this Wednesday, May 5 against the MLS Portland Timbers with a solid 3-1 at the Azteca Stadium, so the azulcrema coach, Santiago Solari, He claimed to be more than satisfied by the game provided by his team and by the same rival.

Solari highlighted the show that both teams developed on the pitch, highlighting the work of their managers, highlighting the performance of their three lines; defense, midfield and offense.

“I really liked today’s game as a show, I liked the rival, it’s a team that plays football well. I know their coach and I know how he thinks, they are a solid team. I liked how it was played in general. The game we played was very serious and solid in defense, in midfield and in attack, ”Solari commented.

The Indian reiterated that the game was well played by both teams, with several scoring opportunities, something that made him happy for his players.

Already with the ticket to the Semifinals that will be played until August, Solari made it very clear that the Eagles will not have rest, as they will dedicate this time to recovering energy and working to prepare their Liguilla matches.

“Rest no, we must continue working. Yes, recovering energy by combining both competitions, getting into the Semifinals, which has been a great effort. To recover, but quickly we must be back training to prepare for the closing of the tournament, which is a new tournament ”, he highlighted.

Solari predicted that the Liguilla will be a different stage and that each match will present him with different challenges, so he will have to go around the obstacles one by one.

“Each game is different, each game asks for specific things, and you have to do a series of things, but according to each rival there are things to focus on and specific questions that the party asks of you,” he mentioned.

To close, Solari highlighted the particular work of Federico Viñas, who scored a couple of goals against Timbers, in addition to mentioning the good performance of Bruno Valdez, who has been reappearing after a long period of recovery due to injury.