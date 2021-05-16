Club América: Santiago Solari ended up furious with the Tuzos for the treatment received in Pachuca

In addition to dealing with the 3-1 loss in Ida’s game at the Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against the Tuzos del Pachuca, the players and coaching staff of Club América had to overcome some technical difficulties inside the dressing room of the Hidalgo Stadium at the end of the game, because they ‘ran out’ of electricity for almost an hour.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Récord, the soccer players of the America they had to bathe under the lights with the help of the lights of their cell phones in the showers in the dressing rooms of the Hidalgo Stadium, as a blackout cut off the electricity in that area of ​​the stadium.

The members of América would have been upset by this situation because ‘suspiciously’ this blackout only occurred in the visitor’s dressing room area, since in the premises they had all the services available in the victory celebration.

The Commissioner’s report of the game between @Tuzos vs @ClubAmerica will reveal as “someone” misrepresented what happened yesterday at the Hidalgo stadium and the real reason why Santiago Solari did not WANT to go out to the conference – LUIS CASTILLO (@mluiscastillo) May 14, 2021

After showering, the Americanists were able to dine inside the same building already with electricity and boarded the bus back to Mexico City, but before that, Santiago Solari was approached by elements of the Pachuca communication area so that the Argentine was present. at his press conference, being rejected by the Águilas coach, who had been upset by the treatment received by the Hidalgo club.

According to the source, the Pachuca board of directors contacted the Águilas to offer an apology for the situation presented in the Hidalgo, assuring them that the Tuzos footballers also had to overcome the same problems in the locker room, as they bathed in twilight.

What caused the blackout?

According to Luis Castillo’s report, a bird would have caused a short circuit, which caused the failure in the electrical system of the Hidalgo Stadium.

