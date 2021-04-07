Club América: Santiago Solari does not promise Concachampions title

The Eagles of America debut this Wednesday against him Olympia from Honduras in the Concacaf Champions League, a tournament that has been denied to the azulcrema team in its last appearances, so the American coach, Santiago Solari, takes the objectives of the Mexican team with measure, ensuring that they will do everything to go as far possible, although they will take the tournament match by match.

When questioning if the objective was the championship, Solari refused to give a concrete answer, assuring that they will be cautious and will go match by match, trying to reach the final of the tournament, where they can then think about the championship.

“We have come here to honor this competition, that is our objective, it does not differ from how the sport is, I said it before, we went out to win every game, because that is the objective of each sport. We come here with that objective, to deliver the best we have and to go as far as possible, and if possible try to win it ”, he commented.

Of the rival, Santiago Solari highlighted the level of play that the Honduran team has in the local league, emphasizing that they will face a team that has been champion consecutively in the last 4 or 5 years.

“There are the most competitive teams, here we are to face a team that has been 4 or 5 consecutive champions of their league.”

On the performance of Giovani Dos Santos and his possible title in the game against Olimpia, Santiago Solari hinted that the Mexican aims to repeat in the starting eleven of America, since he has earned that right through his efforts in training and the last matches with the Coapa team.

“Players ask for their opportunities in training and in games, that’s how the soccer player speaks, through his performance in games and training sessions, and his attitude; This is not a novelty in soccer.

