Club América: Santiago Solari defines the continuity of Emanuel Aguilera

Despite the fact that in the last hours there was speculation with the departure of Emanuel Aguilera of the Eagles of Club América, everything indicates that the Argentine defender will continue in the Nest for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, as the defender enters the plans of the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari, sAccording to Carlos Rodrigo Hernández of Fox Sports reports.

Aguilera has a six-month contract with him America club and he had been put as one of the candidates to leave the team to free a place as an Unformed player in Mexico for the next tournament.

Also read: Club América: Richard Sánchez and the millionaire that Tigres UANL would pay for his signing

In Argentina it had even been mentioned that Aguilera had been offered to the Independent Club of Avellaneda, the team from which he made the leap to Liga MX in 2016, when he signed with the Xolos de Tijuana.

Another player who was also featured is Emanuel Aguilera, America’s central defender. His contract expires in December, but he will not be considered in the Mexican team. He already wore the #Independiente shirt from 2014 to 2016. pic.twitter.com/y7tIJW4HMY – CaiMiLocura (@caimilocura_) June 11, 2021

Despite not having a good step in the last tournaments with América, Aguilera had a ‘return’ to a better level in the first semester of Santiago Solari as Azulcrema coach, participating in 17 games and registering 3 annotations.

With 31 years of age, Aguilera is valued at 2 million euros, so América could still recover a little of the investment made in his signing in 2018, when they paid 1.8 million euros.

If the Eagles do not give him an outlet in this transfer market, Aguilera would be free in December and would not leave a single peso in the coffers of America with his retirement from the team.

América is urged to free up untrained places in Mexico, as it currently has 10 players in its squad, this without counting Nicolás Castillo and Renato Ibarra, who would be looking for accommodation for the next tournament.

For the Clausura 2021, the MX League will only allow 10 non-trained players in Mexico, so the Eagles would have to free some place to consider the arrival of a foreign reinforcement.

Also read: Cruz Azul would sell two of its figures prior to the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content