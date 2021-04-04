Club América: Santiago Solari defends his ‘style’ after the victory against Necaxa

Club América defeated 2-1 at Rays of Necaxa in the party of the Day 13 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, managing to tie his mathematical classification to the Liguilla with 31 points, where Cruz Azul is also qualified with 33 points, so coach azulcrema Santiago Solari, He showed his happiness for achieving the goal in advance.

Regarding the game against Rayos del Necaxa, Santiago Solari highlighted the defensive work carried out by his players, emphasizing the importance of knowing how to defend a result and control the process of the game, recognizing that the hydro-warm team was a complicated rival, for what the comeback made him happy.

“Defending the advantage is an important part, it was a close game because they needed points and they also took the lead. We got the points and we knew how to turn around, I’m happy,” he commented at a press conference.

In addition, Solari took time to recognize the effort of the Mexican Giovani Dos Santos, author of the winning goal in the game, ensuring that the ten azulcrema deserved a joy of that size, since he has been working well in recent weeks with the team .

“I don’t remember many goals from Gio’s header. It makes me very happy. Giovani has worked well, has gone from less to more and strives to serve the team. He deserved to enter and today he had to define the game.

Solari also highlighted the effort made by Jorge Sánchez and Guillermo Ochoa, who played as headlines despite the long journey they had to make on the tour of the Mexican National Team on the last FIFA Date, anticipating that he has not yet planned the rotation of players that he will have. What to do for the match against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

“Whenever there are skates it is difficult to recover players, Córdova could not be there today but Jorge and Ochoa make a great effort. It does not happen only to us but it is not easy to recover the rhythm that one had,” said Solari.

