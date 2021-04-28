Club América: Santiago Solari celebrates the inclusion of the VAR in the Concachampions

The VAR made his “debut” in the Concacaf Champions League in the quarterfinals and Santiago Solari, technical director of the Club América Eagles, celebrated this decision made by the confederation.

In a press conference, Solari declared that they already “suffered” the absence of VAR in the game against Olimpia, in which they lost several elements due to strong plays that deserved a red card.

Also read: Rayados: Disciplinary Commission suspends Sebastián Vegas for 3 games

“It is not a nuisance, it is a reality and there were no complaints. We have paid a high toll for that second leg against Olimpia because of what happened, because of the violence and the lack of action in the face of violence “

Santiago Solari on the use of VAR against Portland in the Quarterfinals: “We are going to play on a synthetic pitch and that does change the playing conditions. The VAR I am glad that the CONCACAF gets to that height and I am glad ”pic.twitter.com/FTU2pMUxcC – Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) April 28, 2021

Santiago Solari also commented that a competition like the Concachampions must have the best if it wants to raise its level, since they must seek to implement the technology that is used in other international competitions.

“I don’t know, but it seems to me that all competitions should be the best they can be and grow. From our humble position we collaborate competing with the best that one can have and that is the spirit of athletes and the VAR is already in use at the international and national level of Leagues and in all the important ones, Concacaf has to measure up and I’m glad he does “

Finally, the América coach commented that both the fans and the teams want the matches to be played in the fairest way possible, for which the VAR was created.

“The people of sports and those who are not from sports, what we want is to play fair and in the best conditions and in that equality, people enjoy and raise the level of competition. They are not annoyances, they are realities “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: