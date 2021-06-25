Club América: Santiago Solari breaks the silence before the management of Santiago Baños

Before starting his preseason tour of the USA, the technical director of the Club America, Santiago Solari, made it clear that the formation of the squad for the next Apertura 2021 tournament goes according to what was planned with the azulcrema sports director, Santiago Banos, ending the rumors that circulated about an alleged imposition of reinforcements.

In an interview with TUDN, Solari spoke about the signings made in this transfer window, in addition to the opportunity that several of the Aguilas youth players will have this next season.

Solari gave his support to Santiago Baños, ensuring that the manager is doing everything possible to create a quality squad, adapting to the sports needs that he has communicated and attached to the reality of the market.

“Our president Santiago Baños works so that we have the best possible squad, balancing the sporting needs with the market reality with the situation and we are in constant communication and we work fluently. As of today, seven players have left, Madrigal, Reyes have arrived and Layún ”, highlighted Solari.

The Argentine coach highlighted the ‘area of ​​opportunity’ that has been created for players of basic forces such as Emilio Lara, Karel Campos and other players who are contemplated to carry out the preseason tour in the famous ‘Tour Águila’, leaving open the possibility of one more reinforcement coming.

Santiago Solari was happy and satisfied with the squad made up to this day, ensuring that he has a squad to compete for the two championships that he will play next semester, remembering that they have the Concacaf Champions League and the local tournament.

El Indiecito reiterated his commitment to always fight to be at the top, commenting that there is no other way to reach the highest level and fight for the titles that will be disputed this semester.

Las Águilas will play three friendly matches in the United States, starting against Santos on July 4, then against Atlas on July 7 and ending with Tigres on July 10.

