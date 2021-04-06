Club América: Santiago Naveda would leave El Nido to play for Frankfurt in Germany

After successfully breaking into the First Division in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League at the hands of Santiago Solari, the youth squad of the Eagles of Club América, Santiago Naveda, could leave the Azulcrema Nest in the near future, as the Mexican containment is being watched by the Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga team.

According to information revealed by journalist David Medrano in his column for the newspaper Récord, the German team is closely following the performances of Santiago Naveda, one of the new promises of Mexican Soccer, whom Santiago Solari debuted in this tournament and has given continuity to his process, giving him minutes of play in all matches.

Also read: Selene Pau Luna gets wet and shows her enormous attributes in a white body

The source indicates that the German club has instructed its scouts in Latin America to follow Santiago Naveda’s process with Club América with a magnifying glass, as they have been observing him since his participation in national teams with an age limit.

According to Medrano Félix’s report, Eintracht is aware that Naveda’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, although a few months ago it was ensured that the azulcrema squad had been ‘armored’ with an extension of two more years, so his departure would have to be negotiated with the Eagles.

Naveda will be 20 years old on April 16, and in this tournament he has 672 minutes of play spread over 13 games, registering 1 goal and 1 assist.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Naveda could go out for free in the summer

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: