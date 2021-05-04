Club América: Santiago Naveda launches a threat prior to the Liguilla

After the victory in the Capital Classic against the Pumas of the UNAM in Ciudad Universitaria, the youth squad of Club América, Santiago Naveda, showed his happiness after eliminating the staunch rival, because the creams prevented the auriazules from achieving their classification to the round of Repechage in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX.

In an interview with TUDN, Naveda assured that a victory against Pumas is more valuable for him, since he considers that the rivalry against the University is stronger than the one they have with the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

“I believe that Pumas, because that rivalry starts from the age of 13, you face colleagues who are still seeing them now in the first division, from there the classics are disputed a lot, they want to win and we know that you cannot lose against this type of rivals” Naveda commented.

The Águilas midfielder said he was satisfied to be part of the team that has achieved the objective of qualifying directly for the Liguilla, but affirmed that he is aware that now a totally different tournament begins in the Quarterfinals, in addition to aiming to achieve the Ticket to Semis in the Concachampions.

“We knew it was our goal, to enter the first four, that is the club’s requirement, now we are going to look for the Concachampions Semifinals, we also want this tournament.

Regarding his irruption in the first team in his debut tournament, Naveda commented that in America you have to take advantage of the opportunities, because in a team of the demand of Coapa, this may be the only one.

“For that you work your whole life, from Basic Forces, in a team like America, you are given an opportunity and you should make the most of it.

Regarding the objectives of the cream club, Naveda did not hesitate to put America as the Clausura 2021 champion, since that is the main objective of the entire team since the contest began.

“America is for champion, from the first day we set that goal, we are aware that the League is another tournament, it is played differently, I am excited to play my first league in the first division, and why not close with the fourteenth” , he sentenced.

