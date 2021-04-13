Club América: Santiago Naveda does not trust himself for the return vs Olimpia

The Eagles of America will face this Wednesday, April 14, Olympia from Honduras, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League; for which, despite having an advantage, the azulcrema team does not want to trust themselves.

This was how he pointed it out in conference Santiago Naveda, midfielder of America, who assured that Olímpia will come with everything in search of the comeback and they will have to be fully concentrated to ensure their pass to the quarterfinals.

“We are aware that the series is not defined. They are going to come looking for victory, we are going to face the game with maximum concentration and with the illusion of continuing to advance “

About Liga MX and the Clásico Joven, which is coming this weekend, Naveda commented that they are going through both tournaments, although at the moment they are only focused on the Concachampions and Olimpia.

“The group is thinking about both tournaments and we are going to compete to win both, but right now we are thinking about tomorrow”

