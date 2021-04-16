Club América: Santiago Baños warns Cruz Azul prior to the Young Classic

Santiago Banos, Club América’s sports director, spoke in the run-up to the Young Classic against Cruz Azul, match corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura on the Azteca Stadium field, where he issued a clear warning to La Maquina.

Baños, in an interview for the TUDN program Line of 4, assured that the players of America feel leaders of the competition and want to give a blow of authority in the Young Classic by defeating Cruz Azul.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera is one of Chivas’ candidates to replace Vucetich

“Against Cruz Azul it could be an early final. The players feel leaders and want to give that blow of authority”, declared Baños in the previous match against La Maquina.

“Against Cruz Azul it could be an early final. The players feel leaders and want to give that blow of authority”, @Sbanos and the Clásico Joven against La Maquina Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/lO79b69wjC – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) April 16, 2021

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content