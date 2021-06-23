Club América: Santiago Baños reveals ‘problems’ to sign another reinforcement

The Eagles of Club América hope to be able to free one of the places they have occupied by players Not trained in Mexico In order to be able to bid for the signing of a new reinforcement for Santiago Solari’s team, who would have expressly asked to shore up the offensive zone with a right winger, this was announced by its sports president, Santiago Baños.

In interview for TUDN, Bathrooms He assured that, for the moment, the three signings that have been announced prior to the 2021 Apertura have been agreed with Santiago Solar, denying that these players have been brought by his exclusive decision as sports president.

“We did not close the door, everything is planned with the coaching staff, no reinforcements arrived without being authorized or discussed with the coaching staff, we have been working on these additions for a long time, they are specific needs that the team required,” said Baños.

Regarding the arrival of one more foreign player to the ranks of America, Baños accepted that they are looking to free a foreigner place in the squad to add another reinforcement, although at the moment they have not managed to accommodate any of their NFM, in addition to they have no offer for the output of any of them.

Baños explained that the position that Solari seeks to reinforce is that of the extreme right, since the technician considers that the team requires more depth, so they are looking for options in the market, hoping to free one of the aforementioned positions.

“What we have discussed and based on the needs, Santiago intends to bring an extreme to the right, that has more depth, we are looking for and that is where a foreigner can come out, if we have an offer for any of them.”

Regarding the departure of Roger Martínez to Boca Juniors, Santiago Baños cut off this possibility, ensuring that negotiations with Xeneize have cooled down in recent days, so the Colombian is considered to play in the 2021 Apertura with creams.

“There was rapprochement, talks at the time and then they cooled down, we are not in the parameters that the negotiation can coincide with, Roger is within the team, considered and working with the rest of the team.”

