Club América: Santiago Baños flees from the press that questioned the party of players with escorts

After the Eagles of Club América reported that the players Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Leo Suárez and Richard Sánchez They would be sanctioned after images of a party with escorts came to light, Santiago Banos, the team’s sporting director, preferred to avoid the subject.

During an event of the Liga MX Femenil team, Santiago Banos he was approached by several journalists about the internal sanction that was imposed on the players after breaking the club and league regulations; questions that the manager left unanswered to get up from his seat.

“They are on vacation. We are all on vacation ”, was the only thing that Baños responded to the reporters who were at the event, to later leave the table where he was located.

After the images came to light, the MX League, through the Disciplinary Commission, reported that the four elements of the Eagles would receive a fine for breaking sanitary protocols.

Later, America released a statement in which they accepted the sanction of the Disciplinary Commission and indicated that the elements would also be sanctioned with respect to the internal regulations of the club.

