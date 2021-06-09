Club América: Santiago Baños cuts off Arturo Vidal’s wings; discards it from reinforcement

The Club América Eagles may forget to have a luxury reinforcement that competes with the surface areas of the Tigres de la UANL or the Rayados de Monterrey, As the Sports President of the cream team, Santiago Baños, has revealed that the board of directors cannot afford to sign a player of the stature of the Chilean midfielder, Arturo vidal, even if he came as a free agent.

After the rumors that heated the spirits of the fans before a possible arrival of the Inter Milan midfielder from Serie A in Italy, Santiago Banos He ended up with a bang with the illusion of the Azulcrema fans, ensuring that the Eagles are not even close to reaching an agreement with the Andean team.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Club América, the experts in repatriating Mexicans from Europe

Baños ruled that America could not offer a contract with the claims of Artur Vidal, so his arrival at the Nest is totally unfeasible.

Santiago Baños, “sports president” of @ClubAmerica, denied that they have a chance to sign Arturo Vidal. “We have not had contact about it. We cannot possibly pay for such a transfer.” pic.twitter.com/9mIrFnUZxh – Cancha Azulcrema (@CanchaAzulcrema) June 9, 2021

“We have had no contacts about it,” he said, according to Tuttosport. “It is not possible that we can pay for a transfer of this type. “Inter may not want anything, but it would still be too expensive for us. Vidal will not play at Club América next season, ”said Baños.

Vidal arrived at Inter Milan in the 2020-21 season and played 23 games in Serie A, becoming champion in the hands of Antonio Conte after 11 years of drought at the Lombard club.

The Chilean has one more year on his contract and the option of extending it for another, although he could leave the interista team because the Italian club needs to cut payroll expenses.

Also read: Club América: Miguel Layún announces a promise to Moisés Muñoz and sends a message to Solari

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content