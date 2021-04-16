Club América: Santiago Baños considers not playing the Concachampions

The Sports Director of the Águilas del América Santiago Banos, acknowledged in an interview for TUDN, spoke of the serious injury suffered by his player Antonio ‘Chucho’ López and assured that he has considered not playing the Concachampions.

Baños, who on different occasions has recognized that the tournament is not something that excites them, commented that not playing could be one of the solutions.

Read also: Club América: Pedro Aquino, Cruz Azul’s frustrated dream

“One would be not to participate, but we do not want to go to that extreme, the easiest thing would be to improve the quality of the referees. Yesterday it was a total irresponsibility of the referees, it is incredible that we do not have VAR in a tournament so it takes you to the World Cup. Clubs, it is unacceptable. ” The Sports Director replied.

Baños asks that the quality of the referees improve in the competition, because he does not want to continue losing players.

“The other solution is to see how the regulations are and see if there is an obligation to participate, because sometimes you think about not participating and not losing players. It is complicated, today is a Coapa hospital, there are three players in doubt, another fractured and continue in this sense it makes it very complicated, “he said in an interview with TUDN.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content