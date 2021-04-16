Club América: Santiago Baños bursts into arbitration for allowing ‘foul play’ by Olimpia

Santiago Banos, Club América’s sporting director, was furious at the lousy refereeing in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 against Olimpia, as he considered that foul play was allowed a lot to the team of Honduras in the match.

In an interview for the TUDN program Line of 4, Baños confirmed that América will demand a better level of refereeing in the Concachampions and that the referee be disqualified for allowing the Olimpia players to play roughly in the match that caused the injury of several players, including that of Jesús López.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera is one of Chivas’ candidates to replace Vucetich

“It is incredible that only from arbitration, yesterday was terrible and that can put at risk the career of a player with a strong injury like yesterday with ‘Chucho’ López, and that is something very serious that he should not do. pass. ”, he expressed.

“If there is no obligation on the part of the Confederation, sometimes they even think not to participate and not expose players”, @Sbanos on the participation of Mexican teams in Concacaf Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/cNScuCoy3n – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) April 16, 2021

“Obviously, one measure would be not to participate, but we don’t want to get there either, the easiest and short term would be to improve the quality of the referees. It is incredible that a tournament that takes you to the Club World Cup has no VAR and that is unacceptable, that is where we have to start improving the refereeing, which is of very low quality ”, he added.

“Yesterday was terrible, a total irresponsibility of the arbitration”, @Sbanos about the referees in the match between America and Olimpia Live TUDN pic.twitter.com/k3b5KrAz72 – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) April 16, 2021

“What happened yesterday is due to the debauchery that the referee allowed. Today Coapa is a hospital, “Baños closed in the talk with TUDN where he was furious with the referee’s work in the match against Olimpia, which caused several players to be doubtful for the Young Classic against Cruz Azul.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content