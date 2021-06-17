Club América: Salvador Reyes says goodbye to Puebla with an emotional message

The new player for the Club América Eagles, Salvador Reyes, said goodbye to the Puebla Strip team with an emotional message, after three tournaments with the Camotero team.

In social networks, the now side of the Santiago Solari team, wrote a farewell ‘letter’ to the team that he defended for a year and a half.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey: Esteban Andrada confirms his signing to La Pandilla

“The time has come to say goodbye to this great institution that is Club Puebla … which opened the doors for me and gave me the opportunity to be part of its history.

I take with me the great experience of belonging to the team, as well as great friendships that will last a lifetime.

There is nothing left for me to do but thank the coaching staff, staff, directors, nutrition area and all those who are part of this great institution.

Finally, I would like to thank the fans who have been supporting me from the moment I arrived at the club and never stopped motivating me in each game until the end.

See you soon, Thanks for everything! “Wrote the player.

Reyes was announced as the third reinforcement of Club América for the Apertura 2021.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content