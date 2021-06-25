Club América: Salvador Cabañas will play again in Mexico

Salvador Cabañas, figure in the Chiapas Jaguars and in the Eagles of Club América, he returned to Mexico to wear shorts and studs once again in a Liga MX stadium, now as part of the former players who will participate in the Legend Experience, an event that will face legends of the cream club and the UANL Tigres in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Interviewed by Marca newspaper, Cabañas expressed his happiness at being back in the country where he lived his best years as a professional footballer, assuring that he feels like another Mexican because almost all his life was spent in the country Aztec.

I will always be grateful to the institutions that hired me, “assured Cabañas.

The Paraguayan Marshal will play this July 10 on the field of the University Stadium in a match where a tribute will also be paid to the legend of the felines, Osvaldo Batocleti.

Cabañas was grateful for the reception of the sultana’s fans, who remember him for his brief stint with the UANL Tigres, when he reinforced them in the 2005 Copa Libertadores.

“It’s very nice that they keep remembering you, that you play with other players. It is wonderful that people come out happy and remember us, thanks to them we are great, “said Cabañas.

The former América player commented that he wants to continue in the world of soccer, but the pandemic has prevented him from looking for options, recalling his fleeting passage as a manager of the Cafetaleros de Chiapas.

In the match of legends, Cabañas will play with figures of the stature of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Adrián Chávez, Germán Villa, Luis Roberto Alves Zagüe, Kalusha, Antonio Carlos Santos, among other Americanist stars.

On the side of Tigres, the participation of Diablo Núñez, Kikín Fonseca, Luis ‘El Matador’ Hernández, Cuqui Silveria, El Chamagol, Walter Gaytán, Danilinho, Damián Álvarez and Héctor Mancilla is expected.

