Club América: Salvador Cabañas sends a message to his ex-wife and former representative

The ex-idol of Las Águilas from Club América and the Paraguayan national team Salvador Cabañas spoke in an interview with Telediario de Multimedios, about the bitter episode that he lived after the shooting and how his ex-wife and his ex-representative betrayed him.

Cabañas, who was the star of Club América in 2010, ended up almost on the street after his, then representative, along with what is now his ex-wife, took all his money.

What hurt me the most was the betrayal of my own wife and my manager. Besides, he was my compadre. I didn’t know anything. If I had the opportunity, I would tell him that I forgive him, that I have no problem. “Said the former player.

María Lorgia and José María González are the names of his ex-wife and mother of his children and the representative, who abandoned him while he was still suffering from the aftermath of the shooting.

“When you have money to worry about your family, not to worry so much about friends because they are going to betray you, at the time I had many friends and at the right moment they all turned their backs on me.” Cabañas said.