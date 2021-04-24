Club América: Sale of Renato Ibarra with the Atlas of Complications

After a year of assignment with the Rojinegros del Atlas, the future of Renato Ibarra is still in the air, because the Ecuadorian striker would have to report this summer with the Eagles of Club América, a team with which he has a contract until 2023, but in which he no longer has a place due to the family problems he had recently one year with her ex-partner.

According to the information revealed by journalist David Medrano Félix in his column for the daily Récord, the Atlas board intends to extend Renato Ibarra’s loan, as long as Club América continues to take over a large part of his salary.

Also read: Tigres UANL: André Pierre Gignac reinforcing Club América? French breaks the silence

According to unofficial sources, the South American receives a salary of 1.5 million dollars in his contract with América, so the azulcrema would have to continue paying La Liebre’s salary.

Renato has scored 4 goals in 25 games with the Zorros del Atlas this season, being a fundamental part of the resurgence of the Rojinegros in the Clausura 2021, where he was dispatched with 2 annotations.

Ibarra is valued at 2.5 million euros, 700 thousand euros above what América paid in 2016 to the Vitesse of the Netherlands, so the Eagles could consider a sale of the Ecuadorian in the summer.

Also read: Probable alignments of the Tapatío Classic between Chivas and Atlas

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: