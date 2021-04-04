Club América: Roger Martínez’s message of support for Giovani dos Santos for his goal

The Colombian footballer of the Eagles of America, Roger Martinez He sent a message after Club Azulcrema’s triumph against Rayos del Necaxa, in support of Giovani dos Santos, who scored the goal that gave the Coapa team 3 points.

Giovani, who started the game, scored the second goal for the Eagles with a header and with it, they managed to extend their winning streak.

“We continue +3, Happy for you Irmao 10.” He wrote to Giovani dos Santos for the goal he scored.

Giovani has not had a good time with the Eagles and has not scored since the 2020 Guardians Classic against Chivas, as he had been playing for a few minutes.

The Eagles’ ’10’ played 68 minutes and scored a goal, the first in his scoring account this Guardians 2021.