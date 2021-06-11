Club América: Roger Martínez would face new controversy; They claim paternity from the Colombian

Roger Martinez He will have a very hot summer before reporting to the preseason with Club América de México as the Colombian striker has been scandal after scandal after the leak of videos and photos with escorts in Mexico City, because now he would face a new controversy in his native Colombia.

According to information revealed by Infobae, a Roger Martinez the parenthood of a 5-year-old child that the coffee soccer player would be denying.

Also read: Club América: Richard Sánchez and the millionaire that Tigres UANL would pay for his signing

However, the child’s mother has submitted alleged DNA tests in which she would be proving the paternity of the former Racing de Argentina player and Villarreal of Spain.

María José Jiménez Gedeón is the name of the woman who is claiming the paternity of Roger Martínez, which she has verified with a DNA test presented by the aforementioned medium.

Jiménez Gadeón assured that his son underwent a genetic test on December 31, 2020, which showed a 99.9% compatibility with Roger Martínez.

The evidence was provided and practiced by court order of the Fourth Family Judge on September 16, 2019, but for all the excuses that Martínez made, it was made more than a year later, the media cited.

The woman who claims paternity affirmed that Roger Martínez objected to the genetic test in March of this 2021, assuring that it was not valid, delaying the process to recognize his paternity and exclude himself from his obligations.

Also read: Cruz Azul would sell two of its figures prior to the 2021 Opening of the Liga MX

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content