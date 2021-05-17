Club América: Roger Martínez sends a message to the azulcrema fans

The Eagles of Club América could not achieve another of their epic comebacks in the Liguilla, falling eliminated in the Rooms of End of Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against Pachuca with a score of 4-2 in the second leg, highlighting the performance of the Colombian Roger Martinez, with two goals and one assist.

Martínez, one of the players most marked by Americanism in recent seasons, managed to vindicate himself in thise Closing 2021 from the hand of Santiago Solari, finding the best version since he arrived at America club, so a large sector of the cream fans ‘forgave’ the Colombian tank.

After the failure was consummated this season, Roger dedicated a brief but emotional message to the American fans through his social networks, achieving a great acceptance from Azulcremas fans.

“He just dropped everything and just THANK YOU to all of you proud of everyone,” posted Roger, attaching a photo of the team in the locker room.

In the Clausura 2021, Roger played 18 games, scoring 6 goals and contributing 1 assist.

Martínez’s message was replicated by several Aguilas fans, who recognized the Colombian’s change in attitude on the pitch, which contrasted with that demonstrated in recent seasons.

On the other hand, the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo, sent a message similar to that of Roger Martínez, showing his pride in the attitude of the team in the Vuelta match against Pachuca.

“Thanks to all the fans and my teammates for leaving everything today,” published Fidalgo.

