Club América: Roger Martínez faces after paternity lawsuit in Colombia

The Eagles of Club América could ‘sleep peacefully’ with the continuity of Roger Martinez in the team of Santiago Solari ahead of the 2021 Opening of the MX League, because despite the fact that Boca Juniors He would have tried to convince the Tank to sign with them, everything indicates that the South American will continue to be active with the Coapa team.

In recent hours, Argentine media had assured that Boca Juniors He was preparing an offer of 8 million dollars for Roger Martínez’s file, a figure that would make Club América think about a possible sale of the Colombian, who would have to fix his salary with Xeneize.

Also read: Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

Precisely the high salary of Roger Martínez is what has prevented the Colombian from flying out of the nest on several occasions, since in 2020 it was the obstacle that made it impossible to sell to Inter Miami of the MLS of the United States.

Roger Martínez would face new controversy; They claim paternity from the Colombian

In addition to the rumor of his possible departure, the Colombian’s message could have been directed by a paternity claim that he has in his native Colombia, as a woman asks him for the recognition of a five-year-old son who would have procreated with her, so the Tank spoke on social networks with a message.

“There are many people who want to harm and want to steal what one has with sweat and everything has been earned, but I am calm, I am at home, having tea. As my dear Eagles say: Hate me more. But I am still active, greetings very special to all the people of my Eagles, the people of America, the beautiful people, the beautiful people, who have always been active supporting, the people who fly, the Eagles, we are going up ”, commented Roger.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content