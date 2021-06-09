Club América: Roger Martínez breaks protocol with party in Colombia

The Eagles of the America club They are on vacation after their participation in the last 2021 Clausura tournament of the MX League and the Colombian forward, Roger Martinez, is making the most of his recreation time in coffee lands, showing it off on his official Instagram social media account.

Although he is in his free time, the Tank has omitted the health recommendations due to the Covid 19 pandemic, because in the last of his publications, Roger appears surrounded by a large number of people, including two famous Colombian singers.

The Eagles’ scorer is in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, where he organized a private party with a group of friends and a yacht ride, sharing the images where it could be seen that there were no relevant sanitary measures.

The fact is not something minor, because America has contemplated the return to activity on June 21, the date on which its players would report to begin the preseason work.

Roger has just been in the eye of the hurricane due to indiscipline in Mexico City where he was caught breaking protocols, accompanied by women and other players from the Eagles first team.

