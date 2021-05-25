Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

Tremendous mess that is coming to the Eagles of Club América and specifically to the Colombian footballers, Nicolas Benedetti and Roger Martínez, who were exhibited by an entertainment magazine while having fun with some exuberant women, thus breaking the sanitary protocols imposed by the MX League in this health pandemic.

According to the entertainment magazine, TV Notes, Roger Martínez and Nicolás Bemnmedetti had partied with some women prior to their Quarterfinal matches against Tuzos del Pachuca, and according to the publication, a source close to Roger Martínez, hes would have confessed that this party would have been attended by more Eagles players.

In the publication you can clearly see Nicolás Benedetti and Roger Martínez being intimate with the women, who can see that they do not have any garment on them.

The source assures that this party would have occurred after qualifying for the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, when they eliminated the Portland Timbers at the Azteca Stadium.

At the moment, neither the footballers nor the Club América have expressed themselves in this regard.

