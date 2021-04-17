Club América: Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas start against Cruz Azul

Before the drop of Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martín With Club América, the Águilas coach tested a new line-up for this Saturday night’s game against Cruz Azul’s Machine, which would include the two South American forwards, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas, who had been alternating substitutions in recent matches.

According to information revealed by the journalist César Caballero, Solari was testing with this pair in his last practice on Friday night at the Azteca Stadium, so if there were no last minute changes, the Argentine would be playing it with this pair up front.

If the ownership of both forwards is confirmed, this would be the fourth Young Classic for Viñas and the eighth for Roger, the only one of the two forwards who has scored a goal for the Celestes (2).

This is the last one that worked last night as the head of America, we will see if Solari changes something in the end (not yet confirmed) Memo

Sanchez

Caceres

Aerie

Sources

Not here

Richard

Fidalgo

Lainez

Roger

Vineyards Cordova, Henry, BENEDETTI and Díaz discarded. – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) April 17, 2021

Federico Viñas vs Cruz Azul

3 games played 0 goals 63 minutes 1 Draw and 2 defeats

Roger Martinez vs Cruz Azul

7 games played 409 minutes 2 goals 1 red card 1 win, 3 draws and 3 losses

The source reported that the eleven that Solari will be sending tonight before Cruz Azul would be made up of Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Sebastián Cáceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fuentes, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez, Roger Martínez and Federico Viñas .

On the substitute bench, the presence of Óscar Jiménez, Bruno Valdez, Giovani Dos Santos, Leo Suárez, Jesús Escoboza, Santiago Naveda, Alan Medina, Brayan Colula and Jordan Silva would be highlighted.

