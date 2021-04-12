Club América: Richard Sánchez’s message to Pedro Aquino for his great goal against Tigres

Club América midfielder Richard Sánchez sent a message to Pedro Aquino for his great goal against Tigres de la UANL in the match on matchday 14 of Guardianes 2021, where the Eagles defeated the Tuca Ferretti team.

In social networks, Richard, a midfielder who is paired with Aquino in the center of Club América, surrendered to the Peruvian’s goal and wrote him a message on Instagram.

“Hit it something, brotheroooooo. Great goal @PedroAquino”. Richard Sánchez wrote on his personal Instagram account.

The message was answered by the Peruvian player, who was one of the figures in the match against the UANL Tigres and who also contributed a great goal.

“I learned it from you Crack. @ RichardSánchez”. Aquino wrote in reply to Richard’s compliment.

Richard and Pedro Aquino have become masters and lords of the Águilas midfield and a few days ago the Paraguayan himself declared that Aquno reminds him a lot of Guido Rodríguez’s style of play and has proven to be up to the challenge.