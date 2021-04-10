Club América: Richard Sánchez praises the style of Santiago Solari

This Saturday, one of the most attractive matches is Tigres vs Club América, two teams with different presents, While one fights to be the leader of the Clausura 2021, another is struggling to get into reclassification.

The arrival of Santiago Solari has injected more dynamism to the azulcrema team, having a style of play that has convinced the squad, including the Paraguayan midfielder, Richard Sanchez, who praised the strategist prior to the match against the feline team.

“Each coach has their way of playing, a complete change was made and that helped to grow again, each player is performing and having a good time, which makes it noticeable on the table.”

With the arrival of Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez has returned to the position in which he performs best. The Paraguayan indicated that they are motivated to play against Tigres, even though they are not at their best.

“We know they are a great rival, we will face them shortly and it is a double motivation for us. We are involved and we live in the present looking forward to that game”

