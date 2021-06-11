Club América: Richard Sánchez in negotiations to be a reinforcement of the Tigres

Club América’s Paraguayan midfielder Richard Sanchez, would be in negotiations with Miguel Herrera and the UANL Tigres to be a new reinforcement of the feline team.

According to ESPN, Richard Sánchez would be close to meeting with former Club América coach Miguel Herrera, as he is to the taste of the coach.

Rumors of a possible departure of Richard Sánchez from the Santiago Solari team began a few days ago when the Paraguayan restricted his social networks.

Miguel Herrera was the one who took Richard to Club América for what the feline trainer would like.

Richard has a contract with the Eagles until 2024 and according to the Transfermarkt site, Richard Sánchez has a value of 8.4 million dollars.

