Club América: Richard Sánchez and the millionaire that Tigres UANL would pay for his signing

Stove football in Liga MX is taking more and more heat and now it has been the UANL Tigres who have made noise with the rumor of an alleged interest in having as reinforcement of the Paraguayan midfielder of America club, Richard Sánchez, one of the most outstanding players of the cream club in recent seasons and who was brought by Miguel Herrera to Mexican Soccer, now coach of the felines.

According to ESPN reports, Miguel Herrera He would have asked as a reinforcement the 24-year-old Paraguayan midfielder, one of the jewels of Paraguayan football, who is considered in the call for the albirroja for the next Copa América in Brazil.

Also read: Rayados de Monterrey wants to reinforce Jesús Manuel Corona and launched an offer

After it was uncovered that the Tigers will seek to negotiate the transfer of Sánchez this summer, some fans of the Eagles have ‘shouted’ at the possible departure of the South American, because they do not want to ‘give’ a player of his characteristics to a direct rival in the fight to win the Liga MX title.

Richard Sánchez is the third most expensive soccer player in Aztec football with 7.5 million euros, while Pedro Aquino is in the tenth position of that table, being currently on the market at seven million euros. # VamosAmerica pic. twitter.com/JiWAKgyE9k – TerritorioÁguila (@ TerritorioA2017) June 8, 2021

Unofficial reports suggest that América is not willing to negotiate the sale of Richard Sánchez within the MX League and would only go out to football in Europe, so the Tigres would have to pay the termination clause of the Guaraní midfielder, who has a contract with creams until 2024.

How much is Richard Sánchez worth?

The Paraguayan is the best valued player in Club América, according to Transfermarkt, with a starting price of 7.5 million euros, about 9.08 million dollars, a figure above what the Eagles paid in 2019, when they disbursed 6.35 million euros (7.69 million dollars).

Although the difference between what they paid and their current valuation already guarantees a profit for America, the price at which they would agree to sell Richard would be above 10 million dollars, because in 2019, the South American was valued at just 2 million euros ($ 2.42 million), a third of the amount they invested.

Now, Richard’s starting price is presumed to be valued at no less than $ 15 million.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Mario Pineida, the reinforcement that The Machine is looking for for the 2021 Opening

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content