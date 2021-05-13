Club América reveals ticket prices for match vs Pachuca in Liguilla

After a year of playing without fans in their home games at the Aztec stadium, the Eagles of Club América will have the presence of their fans for the Vuelta de los Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against Tuzos del Pachuca next Sunday, May 16.

The match that will begin at 20:05 hours will define the fourth and last semifinalist of the tournament, an instance to which the azulcremas seek to return after their failure in the Quarterfinals in the Apertura 2020 at the hands of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

With the agreed commitment, the Club América has announced the ticket prices in the different areas of the Azteca Stadium, which range between 300 and 600 pesos.

Ticket prices for Club América vs Pachuca in the Liguilla: Zone 400, 500 and 600: $ 250 pesos Zone 300: $ 300 pesos Zone 100 Head: $ 350 pesos Zone 100 Plus: $ 500 pesos

Tickets will begin to be sold this Wednesday, May 12 for Club América subscribers and the general sale will take place from May 13 to 15.

Azteca will have just over 20 thousand fans and it is expected that all available tickets will be sold after more than a year of absence of the Azulcrema fans due to the health contingency.

