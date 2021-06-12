Club América ‘responds sharply’ to the interest of Tigres UANL by Richard Sánchez

After the rumors of the supposed interest that the UANL Tigers have in taking the Paraguayan team from the ranks of Club América, Richard Sánchez, the Eagles They would already be very clear about their position regarding this possibility, since they are not open to negotiating it with a team from the MX League in the current summer market and they only expect an offer from Europe for the footballer.

With two more years of contract with the cream club, Richard Sánchez is America’s most valuable asset, so the Coapa team is aware of the great business that a sale of the Paraguayan can mean, however, they are not open to reinforcing a direct rival in Mexican Soccer itself.

According to information revealed by the record newspaper, the Eagles are waiting for a good role from Richard Sánchez with the Paraguay National Team in the next Copa América, as it is an important showcase for offers from the old continent to arrive, in addition to a possible revaluation of the South American steering wheel.

Rumors suggested that the UANL Tigres had investigated Richard Sánchez’s situation in América after his most recent case of indiscipline, but even this aspect will not change Cachorro Sánchez’s non-transferable status in El Nido.

The source indicates that the former Olimpia is part of the player base of the Santiago Solari system for the team’s midfield, because together with Pedro Aquino and Álvaro Fidalgo, they are seen as the starters of America for the Apertura 2021, where they will have competition with the arrival of Fernando Madrigal, who will join Santiago Naveda to prop up this area of ​​the field.

In such a way, the only way for the UANL Tigres to take Richard Sánchez would be for them to convince the player and pay the termination clause of his contract, something that seems difficult in Liga MX, but that would undoubtedly mark a watershed in Mexican Soccer.

