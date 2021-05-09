Club América recovers Emanuel Aguilera for the quarterfinals of the Liguilla

The Eagles of Club América are already preparing their quarter-final match despite not knowing their rival yet, however, Santiago Solari’s team is already beginning to recover the injured elements and Emanuel Aguilera would be ready for the first leg.

América will play the first leg of the quarterfinals next Thursday or Wednesday against Chivas, Atlas or Pachuca and Christian Moya, a reporter for Octava Sports, Aguilera will have no problems getting to the match.

“Emanuel Aguilera has already started working with the rest of his teammates and he will be without problems for the league.” The reporter wrote.

Aguilera missed the match against Pumas on matchday 17 and the second leg at Concachampions against Portland due to physical discomfort.

Who would not be ready yet is midfielder Sebastián Córdova, who missed the closing of the tournament, from matchday 15.

