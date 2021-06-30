Club América receives ‘help’ from the Liga Mx for the start of the Apertura 2021

The Club América Eagles calendar has been leaked before Liga MX makes the official launch of the Apertura 2021 and will have an advantage at the start of the tournament, as it was ‘favored’ by the courtesy of the first dates, as it will have some absences.

The tournament will begin on July 22, the same week that the Olympic Games begin, which will also be linked to the Gold Cup, so players such as Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martín, Sebastián Córdova, Jorge Sánchez and Miguel Layún will not be available.

Fortunately for the Eagles, in the early days they will not face heavyweight rivals, so the casualties will not weigh as much as was thought.

America will face Querétaro on the first day and in the following matches it will face Puebla, Necaxa, Atlas and Juárez.

On the other hand, the closing of the tournament will be complicated for the cuador of Santiago Solari, since he will be measured against Cruz Azul, Tigres and Rayados in the last days.

