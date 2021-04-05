Club América receives a tremendous warning that makes it ‘tremble’ for the match against Olimpia

Club América, after its victory against Necaxa on matchday 13 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, has no time to rest and will be measured on Wednesday against the Olympia from Honduras on the field of the Tegucigalpa Stadium in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

Pedro Troglio, Coach of Olimpia, issued a tremendous warning to America prior to the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concachampions, revealing what their game tactic will be, ensuring that they will go with everything in front, vertically and offensively.

“We will face a power, but soccer must be played and it is nice to play these games, we will be vertical and playing fast as a block.”

On the other hand, Troglio, highlighted what it means for them to play against America in such an important competition.

“Obviously you have to take into account the hierarchy of the rival. Hopefully everything turns out the way we dreamed it. ”, He added.

