Club América: Raúl Jiménez shows off the gift he received from the Eagles (PHOTOS)

Forward Raúl Jiménez continues in his recovery process after being unable to participate with the Mexican team on the Gold Cup 2021, facing the 2021-2022 season in football in Europe.

Despite the fact that he left the nest in the distant 2014, the Eagles of America have sent a present to the Mexican attacker of Wolverhampton and that he has shown it to his loyal followers on social networks.

Via Instagram, the ‘Mexican Wolf’ spread in his stories the images where he appears posing with the new Azulcrema team uniform with his name and the number of the bib that he wore during his visit to Coapa.

Raúl Jiménez with the new Eagles of America shirt. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ raulalonsojimenez9

“The new plumage,” he wrote.

It should be noted that striker Raúl Jiménez would be ready to return to the courts with Wolverhampton in the Premier League, after missing the end of last season due to a strong impact on the head.

